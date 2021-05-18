Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on BLKB shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

In other news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,579 shares of company stock worth $4,257,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Blackbaud by 70.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.55. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

