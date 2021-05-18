Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is $0.11. Hexcel posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.19.

Shares of HXL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 571,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 112.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

