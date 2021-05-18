Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $12.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $13.07 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $20.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.63. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,374. The company has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a PE ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 1.43. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $10.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

