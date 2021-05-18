Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings of $2.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.66. Norfolk Southern reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.68 to $13.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,545. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $165.48 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.24 and a 200-day moving average of $253.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after acquiring an additional 217,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,659,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,107,081,000 after buying an additional 73,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,758,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,006,156,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norfolk Southern (NSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.