Brokerages Anticipate Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.34 Million

Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post sales of $242.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.00 million and the lowest is $226.80 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $88.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $950.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $825.80 million to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

TALO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,336,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.08. 6,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

