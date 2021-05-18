Brokerages Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.36 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $613.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Waters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.00 million and the lowest is $595.00 million. Waters reported sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Waters by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.07. 345,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,440. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $171.38 and a fifty-two week high of $320.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.45.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

