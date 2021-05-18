Brokerages Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $3.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 12.9% during the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after purchasing an additional 187,830 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.26. 5,300,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,609. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

