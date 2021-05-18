Brokerages Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.39. New Residential Investment also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.49. The stock had a trading volume of 56,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,452. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 70,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,051,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 186,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

