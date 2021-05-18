Brokerages Set ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Price Target at €27.50

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €27.50 ($32.35).

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a fifty-two week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

