Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Target Price at €100.40

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.40 ($118.12).

HEN3 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FRA HEN3 traded up €0.44 ($0.52) on Monday, reaching €95.76 ($112.66). The company had a trading volume of 395,995 shares. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s fifty day moving average is €96.32 and its 200-day moving average is €90.50.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

