Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $116.17

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. 1,220,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,853. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

