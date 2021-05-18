Brokerages Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) PT at $55.60

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

SIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,522,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $574,000.

NYSE:SIG traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. 588,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,143. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $68.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

