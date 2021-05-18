Brokers Offer Predictions for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:WIR)

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

