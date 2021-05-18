Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.11.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.17 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKS. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $5,088,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $313,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 33.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after purchasing an additional 426,404 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.