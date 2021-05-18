(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Price Target Increased to GBX 220 by Analysts at Barclays

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BTA has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Numis Securities restated a sell rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of (BTA.L) to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. (BTA.L) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.20).

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for (BTA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BTA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.