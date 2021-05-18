Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.86.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG opened at $89.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 67,888 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.