Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,648.64 ($21.54).

BRBY opened at GBX 2,088 ($27.28) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,051.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,845.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The company has a market cap of £8.45 billion and a PE ratio of 409.41. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 42.50 ($0.56) per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.22%.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

