Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burberry Group plc is engaged in the designing, sourcing, manufacturing and marketing of luxury clothing and non-apparel accessories. The Company’s products include outerwear, fragrance and beauty products, eyewear, watches, trench coats, small leather goods, handbags, totes and mufflers, scarves, shoes, belts and jewellery. It sells through a diversified network of retail, digital, wholesale and licensing channels worldwide. Burberry Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BURBY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.31.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

