Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran Purchases 200 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 200 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,716.24 per share, for a total transaction of $343,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,842.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Scott Cochran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of Cable One stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $17.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,696.74. 55,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,689. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,682.44 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,791.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,951.03.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 45.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,109.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 61.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

