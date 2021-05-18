Cadence Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $65.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.