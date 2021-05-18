Cadence Bank NA Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.01.

