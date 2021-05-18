Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Announces Earnings Results

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 6,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. Cadiz has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadiz in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

