Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,915,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 240,955 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,914,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,725. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $161.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.