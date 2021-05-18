Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.76. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 67,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 114,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

