Canaccord Genuity Boosts Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$100.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$93.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Get Onex alerts:

OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $72.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. Onex has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.