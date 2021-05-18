Canaccord Genuity Cuts MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Price Target to C$0.75

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MediPharm Labs in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.25.

Shares of MEDIF stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,653. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. MediPharm Labs has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

