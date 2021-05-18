Canaccord Genuity Cuts TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Price Target to $12.50

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TPCO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get TPCO alerts:

GRAMF opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.45. TPCO has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.