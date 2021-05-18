Canaccord Genuity Trims SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Target Price to $16.00

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SharpSpring from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Shares of SHSP stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. SharpSpring has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.75.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SharpSpring will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.