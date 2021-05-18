Canaccord Genuity Upgrades The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGODF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 2,016.01% and a negative return on equity of 91.77%.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

