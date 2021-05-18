Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Canacol Energy traded as low as C$3.22 and last traded at C$3.26, with a volume of 58008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$579.83 million and a PE ratio of -89.72.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canacol Energy Company Profile (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

