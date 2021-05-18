Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.56.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$57.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$9.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$42.22 and a twelve month high of C$58.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

