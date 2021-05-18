Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$65.50 at National Bankshares

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$65.00 to C$65.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.56.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

CAR.UN opened at C$57.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.91. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$58.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.