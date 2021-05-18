Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Given New C$240.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $225.63.

Canadian Tire stock opened at $173.99 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $175.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

