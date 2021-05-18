Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) PT Raised to C$219.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$201.00 to C$219.00 in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTC.A. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$178.00 to C$223.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$202.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.56.

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$211.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$193.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$174.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.75. The firm has a market cap of C$12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$97.31 and a 12 month high of C$213.85.

In other news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

