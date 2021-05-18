Capital City Trust Co. FL Acquires 147 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $325.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.96 and a fifty-two week high of $331.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.84.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.85.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total value of $2,668,690.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,578.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $3,176,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,529 shares of company stock valued at $26,829,244. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

