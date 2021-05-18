Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 701,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $420,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $87.85 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $1,534,974.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

