Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

NYSE:ROP opened at $433.04 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $357.75 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $429.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

