Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for about 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $267.33 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

