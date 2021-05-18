Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $104.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.11.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.