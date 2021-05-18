Capital City Trust Co. FL Increases Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $46,696,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,035,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,149 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 39,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

