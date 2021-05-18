Capital City Trust Co. FL Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $227.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $443.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

