Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.