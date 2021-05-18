Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $142.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $119.99 and a 1 year high of $148.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.61.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

