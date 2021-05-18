Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 305 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 320,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,312,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Acas LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $1,811,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

