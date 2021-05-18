Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

SCHA opened at $100.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.87. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $105.27.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

