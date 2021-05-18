Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 67 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. S&T Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $219.39 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $133.17 and a 52 week high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.88.

