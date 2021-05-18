Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 78 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $224.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $149.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.39. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

