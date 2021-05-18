Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 52,454 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $8,946,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FNOV stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.