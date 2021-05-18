Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

