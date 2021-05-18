Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.25.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.06.

WES stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

